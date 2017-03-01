Ashley Graham Works It with a Wedgie While Showing Off Her Curves During a Baywatch-Style Photo Shoot

Ashley Graham is the poster girl for body positivity. The model confidently embraces her cellulite on social media and has broken countless boundaries in the fashion industry, landing on covers for Vogue and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. So it doesn’t surprise us to see the 28-year-old showed off her iconic curves once again while posing on a jet ski in Miami in a very high-cut, Baywatch-style red onepiece.

Graham left little to the imagination as she hopped on a jet ski wearing the skimpy swimsuit, that looks very similar to the iconic style Pamela Anderson wore on the beaches in Baywatch.

The sexy swimsuit fit like a Brazilian-cut thong, and Graham looked totally comfortable posing (and jet skiing!) in the skin-baring style.

Dancer and model Teyana Taylor also took part in the shoot, wearing what looked to be an identical red one-piece. The duo looked like they might be filming last-minute guest cameos for the Baywatch reboot set to hit movie theaters in May, or it could be for an upcoming summer magazine spread.

And while Graham may have started her career in bikini modeling, the star revealed that it took time to foster the body confidence she has today.

“I [used to] be told, ‘You’re not a cover model,’” she told PeopleStyle. “I thought to myself, ‘I’ll just do catalog.’ And because I held onto that for so long I just stopped living that dream.”

She added: “Words were breaking me for a long time. I would call myself fat and ugly and disgusting. The moment that I realized, that’s not the kind of life that I want, my life changed. My career took off.”

