Ashley Graham Says Her Second Sports Illustrated Swim Shoot Has 'High End Vogue Vibes'

It seems like every day Ashley Graham‘s modeling career is just becoming better than ever. Not only did she land her first ever cover of Vogue this month along with her fellow social media supermodels, but she’s also launched her own lingerie collection, been honored with her own Barbie doll (complete with touching thighs), and broken-bounderies walking in typically straight-sized runway show. And now, once again, she landed a spot amongst Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition models, shooting a video for the magazine while she was there on location in Fiji.

Last year’s edition brought Graham into the bikini-clad spotlight thanks to her role as the magazine’s first size-16 cover girl, or as she puts it in the video, “[it] has completely changed my life.” This year the model felt her look was much more couture in a color story of white, nudes, and metallics. Graham said the wardrobe, consisting of various teeny-tiny bikinis and breast-exposing, custom-made, bedazzled bodysuits, gave her “high end Vogue vibes,” adding, “not only is it sexy, but it’s also super editorial,” something she’d know plenty about given that she just starred on a cover and inside shoot for the fashion magazine.

Of this issue’s photographer, Graham says, “I’ve never shot with Yu Tsai before, he is so charismatic and what I really like about Yu Tsai is he lets me be me.” And apparently the feeling was mutual, as the photographer, who you may recognize as the man who coached many of America’s Next Top Models under Tyra’s tutelage, enthused, “When you work with a model that really understands their body and has confidence like Ashley has, you can see it, in front of you, through the lens, and in images. They give you magic every single time.”

The model concludes the video saying that becoming a part of the SI family has confirmed what she always knew to be true in her heart, “Now I’m being told, actually, yes, you are beautiful. You are the epitome of what should be a part of diversity and change in the fashion industry. Every single day I’m pinching myself…because I had no idea that any dream that I ever thought of could actually be a reality and I feel so lucky and so blessed to be where I am today.”

