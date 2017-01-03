Ashley Graham Celebrates the Nude Year With Sexy Vacation Snapshot

Ashley Graham‘s baring it all on her New Year’s vacation trip in Seychelles.

The 28-year-old model, who’s best known for her body positive attitude and the first plus-size model to pose on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition last year, has been enjoying island life with her videographer husband Justin Ervin as they celebrate his birthday in paradise. The star’s never one to shy away from showing off her body, and has been posting sexy snapshots with her fans on Instagram throughout the trip.

The most recent photo shows Graham enjoying the Four Seasons’ outdoor shower facilities in her altogether, showing off her modeling skills while she expertly captures the view, her face and quite a bit more.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATE! Ashley Graham’s America’s Next Top Model Makeup: All the Behind-the-Scenes Scoop

“Thank you @fsseychelles for your outdoor showers, beautiful hospitality, delicious steaks and flying foxes! Shot by my exclusive shower partner @mrjustinervin,” Graham wrote in the photo’s caption.

This wasn’t the only nude photo shoot the model had her husband capture while on vacation. Graham left a little more up to the imagination in this other Instagram photo, in which she’s laying topless on the edge of an infinity pool and looking out at the ocean view.

🌊V I E W S 🌊 #festiveinparadise A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jan 2, 2017 at 4:33am PST

Clearly, this model isn’t one to feel self-conscious in her own skin. Even on last Monday’s episode of America’s Next Top Model (Graham’s a judge this season), the model flung off her white robe and posed nude with the contestants before a challenge.

Just me and the girls giving @drewpsie a run for his money! 😜😇 thank you @ellenvonunwerth for capturing this moment!!! #antm A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Dec 27, 2016 at 2:08pm PST

What do you think about Ashley’s nude vacation shots? Share your thoughts below.