Michael Kors and Ashley Graham Talk Body Diversity on the Runway: I Don’t Like When Models Look Like Mannequins

Ashley Graham wasn’t nervous to walk the runway at Michael Kors‘ spring/summer 2018 show at New York Fashion Week without a drop of makeup. “That’s how my husband likes me — without any makeup!” the model told PeopleStyle after the show when she celebrated the designer’s new Access Smartwatch launch with fellow model Kate Upton.
“With the fresh-faced makeup we wanted to put the spotlight on the women and not make them look like mannequins,” Kors said of the simplified look. “When you see everyone fresh-faced you get to really see their beauty.” He added that the models’ hair was left in their natural textures as well. “We left their hair the way their hair is. If you have straight hair your hair was straight. Curly, curly.”
Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.
Last season, Graham broke boundaries at NYFW when she made her debut at the Michael Kors show, along with other models Candice Huffine and Precious Lee, who also walked typically “straight size” shows. “What’s really awesome to see is that all the designers who had curves on the runway last season brought them back,” the 29-year-old model says, regarding the progress in body diversity. “No one had us as a token trend for that season. We all went back and did shows with the designers.” The model added that although she didn’t take notice of any new designers adding curvier models this season, “that’s not to say it won’t happen [next New York Fashion Week] in February.”
RELATED PHOTOS: Shop the Hero Beauty Products from New York Fashion Week