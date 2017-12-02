Ashley Graham Slaps Her Bottom Before Pulling a Sled in NSFW Video for Love Advent Calendar

Ashley Graham kicked off Love magazine’s 7th annual advent calendar on Saturday with a skin-showing, eye-catching video.

The 30-year-old supermodel and body-positive activist donned dark bikini bottoms and a mesh bra-top for her 2017 entry to the series, shaking her chest and slapping her behind before showing off one of her favorite workout moves.

“I’m Ashley Graham and this is the sled pull,” she says at the top of the black and white video, later running and pulling the piece of equipment through the streets of New York City.

“Stay strong,” she added later, flexing her muscles.

The idea for the Phil Poynter-directed clip, which was shot after Graham had already worked out — came from Love editor-in-chief Katie Grand, who saw Graham exercising at the Dogpound gym in N.Y.C., according to the video’s YouTube description.

“Shooting the Advent calendar is a true expression of self love and empowers women to embrace their own sexuality,” Graham said in the clip. “This year we’re reminding women to #StayStrong because we are powerful, we are resilient, and we run the world.”

It’s the fourth time Graham has been a part of the series (last year, she dressed up as a modern day Jessica Rabbit). And for anyone who has seen one of the magazine’s advent videos before, Graham’s video this year follows the formula to a T. Take one of the hottest models of the year (check), put her in next to nothing (double check), pan around her while she dances or works out (triple check), and let the seasonal merriment commence (check check check check).

That’s no shade though — Love‘s formula is part of the reason the Christmas countdown calendar and the sexy, silly and down-right perplexing get-ups they put their models in is so much fun.

This year, the event will last longer than ever, going all the way through mid-January.

“When you have a jolly idea, it seems a shame to end it during what can be the least jolly week of the year,” Grand explained Friday when the video series kicked off with a mega-trailer on its YouTube page.

The lineup for 2017 is filled with an array of stellar talent, which Grand describes as “beauty, brains, brawn and a touch of tinsel.” Stars include Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Teyana Taylor, Kate Upton, Karlie Kloss, Emily Ratajkowski, Sara Sampaio, Madison Beer, Winnie Harlow, Jourdan Dunn and more.

“It’s a collaboration,” Grad said of casting the season. “Everyone talked about what they wanted to do, a consensus is agreed and then we handle making the magic happen.”

As for the theme of #StayStrong, Grand thought it represented 2017 perfectly. “It’s festive, it’s fun and it’s everything we love about women enjoying being women, on their own terms,” she said.