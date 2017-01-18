Ashley Graham Goes Lobster Fishing in Sexy Blue Bikini - and Gets Seasick!

Ashley Graham has been hard at work on her newest campaign for her very own swimsuit collection with the widely popular shopping site Swimsuits For All — but the 28-year-old supermodel’s work day looks a little bit different than yours.

The America’s Next Top Model judge gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at what she called “just another day the office,” as she showed off her curves in a sexy blue bikini while on location in Little Bay, Anguilla.

She had a few friends tagging along on her Caribbean trip — including a lobster that she held at bay while on a boat in the middle of the ocean. The moment was captured in an Instagram photo she shared on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl. In her Instagram story, Graham told fans that she got seasick just moments after the shot was taken.

Regardless, her swimsuit still looked perfect: The halter-top, floral-print number fit Graham flawlessly.

It’s just one of the blue suits she’ll have in her upcoming collection. Swimsuit For All instagrammed the brunette beauty in another blue two-piece, alongside model Chelsea Dleah — who wore a high-cut tankini.

“Hey, quick reminder that @theashleygraham and @djmillie are this gorgeous,” the brand captioned the photo, of the two ladies striking a pose on a fishing boat. “Look at them work it.”

Graham dropped her first swimwear collection for Swimsuits For All in May. The 11-piece line spanned from triangle bikinis to neoprene one-pieces to one-shoulder fishnet looks — all coming in sizes 10 to 24 and starting at $79.

The model said the line was designed to make its wearers feel super-confident.

“Everything is inspired by James Bond and I really want the girl who is wearing the swimsuits to feel like James Bond,” she previously told PEOPLE, “I really believe when you put on these swimsuits you feel like you can take over the world.”

“No girl that I know that’s my size has ever been able to find the perfect string bikini,” she explained of the collection’s signature bikini. “So I made it for you.”

Ultimately, Graham designed the line so that women of all shapes and sizes can feel good about their beach bodies.

“The collection makes me want to show off #MySwimBody and I know it will make ladies feel sexy in their swimsuits throughout the summer,” she said. “No matter what you end up wearing this summer don’t forget to rock your swimsuit with confidence. The secret to feeling sexy in a swimsuit is put a swimsuit on and tell yourself ‘I’m sexy.’ ”

