Ashley Graham Celebrates Her 30th Birthday by Launching a New Swimsuit Collection

Ashley Graham never slows down, even when she’s on vacation celebrating her 30th birthday.

The supermodel and designer landed in Costa Rica a few days ago with her best friends and husband Justin Ervin by her side to ring in the big 3-0, but instead of totally cutting herself off from work, Graham decided to use the beautiful backdrop for an on-location photo shoot to launch her newest swimsuit collection with Swimsuits For All (she’s designed pieces for the brand before), which debuted on the star’s actual birthday.

The body-positive model enlisted the help of her friends to pose for the campaign wearing the new pieces in Graham’s Essentials collection with Swimsuits For All, which are available for pre-order online right now and can be purchased starting in late December.

Graham’s designs were made with women of all shapes, sizes and budgets in mind — the sexy black and white essential one-pieces and bikinis in the collection come in sizes 4 to 24 and retail from $62 to $69. “No girl that I know that’s my size has ever been able to find the perfect string bikini. So I made it for you,” she previously said about her designs.

The model hinted that something exciting was to come the day before she announced the collection by sharing behind-the-scenes sneak peaks from the shoot she held at the private villa in Costa Rica. “Never not working,” she captioned an Instagram video.

Never not working @swimsuitsforall #agdirty30 @mrjustinervin📸 A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

Even though Graham exudes confidence every time we see her modeling skimpy swimwear, she admits she’s not immune to waves of self-consciousness every-so-often too.

“I mean, of course like any girl when you get to the beach or the pool and you go, ‘Oh, I have to take my cover-up off, crap.’ And you feel like everybody’s watching, and then you just go, ‘Oh fine, I’ll just take it off,’ ” Graham previously told PEOPLE. “And then all of a sudden you get comfortable and go, ‘Okay. Another piña colada.’”

What do you think about the new pieces in Ashley’s Swimsuits For All line? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.