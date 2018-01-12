Ashley Graham Talks Social Media Anxiety and Reveals Her One Instagram No-No

When it comes to social media, there’s one thing Ashley Graham thinks people should avoid.

During a recent visit to PEOPLE Now, the 30-year-old model revealed that her biggest Instagram no-no is when people use too many hashtags.

“Too many hashtags is annoying,” she says, adding that it makes “you look thirsty.”

The America’s Next Top Model judge also says that when it comes to figuring out which photos and videos she should post on social media, she doesn’t have a tried and true method for deciding what makes the cut.

“I’m just kinda like, ‘Do I look cute? Am I feeling myself? Like is this an outfit I want to show everybody?” she explains.

Graham also opens up to PEOPLE Now about social media anxiety — and why her motto is not to stress about it.

“I always say be anxious for nothing because if this is my social media, if this is a platform for me to really get the word out and get my brand out then why am I gonna be anxious about it?” she says.

She added, “I’m being my real raw self and that’s what I always preach anyway. What you see is what you get.”

The 30-year-old also reveals that although she follows “all the models” because it’s “great to see what everybody’s doing,” one of her favorite people to follow on Instagram is Kathy Ireland.

“I wouldn’t say that her Instagram is the best, necessarily, but I follow her because she’s so business savvy,” she explained. “She posts her products, she doesn’t post her personal life.”

“I mean if she was posting her personal life I’d be dying, like ‘Thank you Kathy!’ “she added. “But she’s always been very conscious of that and I love her.”