Ashley Graham just missed the chance to post her camel photo on hump day.

The model, 30, was on location in Agadir, Morocco, on Thursday when she got very adventurous in the middle pf her photo shoot for Swimsuits For All and jumped on a camel, wearing only a pink bikini top and red bottoms.

With her ultra-brief bikini bottoms showing off her curves, the model and designer cheekily captioned the photo simply with a camel and peach emoji.

“Shooting my new @swimsuitsforall collection #ashleygrahamxswimsuitsforall coming Feb 2018!” Graham an Instagram captioned a video of her on set singing along to Toto’s 1982 hit “Africa.”

The style star has been in Morocco with her glam squad as well as her husband Justin Ervin and family.

Graham has previously designed pieces for the brand and last debuted a collection (which she shot in Costa Rica) on her birthday in October!

“No girl that I know that’s my size has ever been able to find the perfect string bikini. So I made it for you,” she previously said about her designs.

Even though Graham exudes confidence every time we see her modeling skimpy swimwear, she admits she’s not immune to waves of self-consciousness every-so-often too.

“I mean, of course like any girl when you get to the beach or the pool and you go, ‘Oh, I have to take my cover-up off, crap.’ And you feel like everybody’s watching, and then you just go, ‘Oh fine, I’ll just take it off,’ ” Graham previously told PEOPLE. “And then all of a sudden you get comfortable and go, ‘Okay. Another piña colada.’”