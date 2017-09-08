Ashley Graham Gets Her Butt Polished by a Pal, Plus More Wacky Things Assistants Do for Stars in the Name of Glamour

Working for a celebrity means you sometimes have to do things like hold their purse, make sure they don’t trip on the train of their dress and sometimes you have to even put in a little elbow grease to get them looking their best.

Thursday night Ashley Graham shared an Instagram story getting ready for a V Magazine party celebrating Jean-Paul Goude and Desigual. Before she left in her high-shine latex Vex strapless dress, one friend was on hand to give her bottom a polish to make sure her latex number shined from all angles.

The video shows her friend waxing her butt area and his uncomfortable-looking face pretty much sums up everything we’re sure celebrity assistants or glam squad members go through to get their clients red carpet-ready. So we’re looking back at some of the most memorable TMI moments between a celeb and their squad have had to achieve red carpet success.

Rihanna’s Boob Lint Roller

Where do we sign up to be @Rihanna's lint-roller? pic.twitter.com/5U7VDh33hB — The Platform (@ThePlatformYT) March 14, 2015

Sure, it must be stressful to work work work for the biggest superstar on the planet, but then there are times when you get to lint roll Rihanna’s outfit before she steps out and that surely makes up for everything.

Khloé Kardashian’s Butt Makeup



She may have an incredibly fit bod, but even Khloé Kardashian’s derriere needs a makeup touch-up every now and then. On the set of a photo shoots for her line of Good American bodysuits, makeup artist Joyce Bonelli applied makeup to her bottom area like the good friend that she is.

Kim Kardashian West’s Butt Makeup

Kim’s ride or die makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, wrote a guest blog on her app last year to show the getting-ready process before the 2016 VMAs — and they are as “behind” the scenes as you can get.

“You thought I only worked on the face?” Dedivanovic wrote on Instagram of a photo getting very personal applying butt and inner thigh makeup.

😬What really goes on before a red carpet event? I'm sharing behind the scenes photos of us getting ready for the VMAs on Kim's app. One of my fave looks of the year. #MakeupByMario #kimkardashian A post shared by MARIO (@makeupbymario) on Dec 30, 2016 at 8:54am PST

Chrissy Teigen Has Her Assistant to Take Out Her Hair Extensions

Always one to keep it real on social media, Teigen showed what it’s really like after the glamorous red carpet events end. She shared her post-glam struggles on Snapchat demanding that her assistant help take out her extensions while rolling around in a white bodysuit.

She told that her assistant work faster, who responded with a laugh saying, “I’m doing the best I can!”

Teigen then snapped back, “Now hiring: new assistants to take my hair out cause this one sucks.” Clearly, Teigen doesn’t mess around.

Kristen Bell’s Boob Contour

At the 2017 Golden Globes, Bell meticulously documented the getting-ready process showing us her breakfast, butt pads and boob makeup. Before she could step out the door her makeup artist Simone A Siegl protected Bell’s gown with paper towels to make sure her décolleté was properly made-up.

