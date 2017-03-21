Ashley Graham is very vocal about loving her curves, and now, the body activist and model made sure her fans know exactly how she feels about eating carbs.

While hanging out with Glamour fashion director Jillian Davison, Graham brought her breakfast to a place it has never been before. She ripped off her top (and bra!), pushed two plain bagels up against her chest to cover her nipples and shimmied her shoulders in her makeshift bagel bra for a sexy Boomerang video.

“I LOVE BREAD xx,” Davison captioned the Instagram post, quoting Graham.

"I LOVE BREAD xx," Graham captioned the post.

Graham isn’t the only star to use food as a bra in creative way.

Kendall Jenner isn’t opposed to showing off a nipple whether it’s on the runway or on the street, but her most memorable moment was when she unapologetically covered her nipples with pizza emojis in an Instagram selfie.



“I don’t know if you can relate, but I just felt like I was having a really good boob day, lol. Do you know what I mean? Your boobs go through phases and on this particular day, I felt like they just looked nice! :),” she shared, adding, “My shirt was see-through, so I took this photo and just texted it to Hailey and Gigi before I left to meet them and was like, ‘Is this too much?’ They wrote back, ‘It’s kind of a lot, but if you’re into it, go for it!’”

Katy Perry wore an unforgettable bra made of pink-frosted cupcakes in the “California Gurls” music video. The sexy food-inspired outfit became so iconic, you can now buy a costume to try the look yourself.

And Mariah Carey took a less risqué approach to the trend, adding a sexy “Hawaiian punch” to her low-cut look by holding two pineapples over each of her breasts.



How do you feel about all these stars using food as bras? Share your thoughts in the comments below.