Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.

See Ashley Benson's New Platinum Hue, Kate Hudson's 'Choppy Bob' and More Star Hair Changes

By @jillianruffo

Updated

Ashley Benson/Instagram

What’s the best way to spend a long weekend? According to Hollywood, a major hair change is key. Stars like Ashley Benson, Kate Hudson and Selena Gomez rounded out their weekends with some major mane moves.

After a stint with bubblegum pink strands, Benson went back to blonde — but not the hue we’re used to seeing on the star. Instead, she opted for a bright, platinum hue, a look we’ve never seen on the star. The Pretty Little Liars actress wrote on Instagram, “Sunday vibes w hunny @chadwoodhair”.

She wasn’t the only blonde to try new things this weekend. Hudson went for a new look as well with a fresh-cut. Her longtime hairstylist, David Babaii, shared a shot of the star examining her new choppy bob in the mirror — speculating whether or not she likes the look.

Selena Gomez got scissor happy as well. The star debuted a shorter, lob-length look on Friday while working on a new project.

And Rosie Huntington-Whiteley went for a chop as well. The star revealed a new shorter look while on set, leaving her long waves behind.

What looks are you loving? Sound off below.

