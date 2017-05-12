What We're Buying: The Face Mist Persian Princess Asa Soltan Can't Live Without

Have you bought anything you loved lately? In the PeopleStyle offices, the answer to that question is usually “Yes.” (Just check out our weekly What We’re Loving Right Now gallery for proof!) This week, Persian Pop Princess and new author Asa Soltan (who’s debut book GOLDEN – Empowering Rituals to Conjure your Inner Priestess just hit shelves!) tells us about the refreshing beauty product she uses constantly throughout the day.

Asa Soltan, author and multimedia artist: “I’m so into the Caudalie Beauty Elxir. I spray it on my face after cleaning and before moisturizing. The smell is so delicious and the refreshing mist feels incredible on my face. It’s an all natural luxurious toner with the most lovely pure essential oils. I use it on my face throughout the day and it lifts me up every time! The smell is so intoxicating, it takes me straight to the South of France, where I don’t mind being transported to on a daily basis.”

Asa Soltan is an internationally recognized multimedia artist, philanthropist, entrepreneur and most recently, an author. Her first book GOLDEN – Empowering Rituals to Conjure your Inner Priestess is available now! Follow her on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for more updates.

What product are you loving right now? Tell us your pick in the comments below!