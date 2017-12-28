This Rihanna Superfan Creates Incredible Portraits of the Star Using Only Fenty Beauty Makeup

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty makeup products have changing the beauty industry since they launched earlier this year. Fans rejoiced when the singer came out with one of the most inclusive foundation shade ranges — boasting 40 colors! — and helped the brand skyrocket into one of the most popular of the year.

To honor RiRi’s success, one of the singer’s Czech Republic-based superfans put her artistic talents to the test and has been creating mesmerizing portraits of the star using only Fenty Beauty makeup.

Alenda Wedderburn is a tattoo artist who proudly owns every item in the Fenty Beauty collection and recently started sharing hand-painted portraits of Rihanna with her followers on Instagram, which she paints on different areas of her body.

Since launching on September 8th, Fenty Beauty earned $72 million in earned media value during the month of September according to a Tribe Dynamics‘ earned media value report, which is the value of the amount of publicity the brand received through Instagram, Youtube, Facebook, Twitter and blog posts combined.

And a recent report reveals that Rihanna’s company isn’t slowing down, and even tops the success of Kylie Jenner’s $420 million makeup company Kylie Cosmetics.

Fenty Beauty’s exploded on social media and specifically on Twitter, garnered 4,897,952 tweets from August to December, while Kylie Cosmetics followed with 1,236,908 according to audience insights firm Fizziology.

Even celebrities like Viola Davis have praised Rihanna for shaking up the beauty industry with the launch of her makeup empire.

“The thing about Fenty, which I own, is that I can get a base makeup that is exactly my skin tone,” Davis told Refinery29 of Rihanna’s new range of foundation.

“I don’t feel like I have to get something five shades lighter, or mix two shades together in order to get my shade. And it feels like my natural skin,” she said. “It’s full coverage, and I’m honored by the fact that I’m recognized in this beauty line. I thank Rihanna for that.”

