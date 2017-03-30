Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Actually a Very Talented Barber - Just Ask His Son Patrick

Celebrities usually turn to Hollywood’s most esteemed hairstylists any time they want to do a dramatic mane makeover (see the best here!). But Patrick Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s 23-year-old son, just enlisted his dad to give him a new buzz cut. And despite how nervous Patrick looks in his Instagram photo (above), we have to say, Arnold’s skills are the real deal.

RELATED PHOTOS: Celeb Hair Makeovers: Better Before or After?

Don’t believe us? Patrick documented the entire process on Snapchat and Arnold, we’re totally impressed.

Patrick caught the barber at-the-ready with his clippers in hand.

Then prepared to part with his locks by showing his messy mane one last time.

Next, he documented the process getting underway, showing Arnold working like a total pro.

We guess that pile of hair means he won’t be rocking any beachy braids for Coachella this year.

The finished product! Which come to think of it, looks a lot like Arnold’s signature flattop hairstyle. Like father, like son!

Arnold, if you’re taking new customers, Jared Leto and his new flippy hairdo may be in need of a barber next.

What do you think of Patrick’s at-home haircut?