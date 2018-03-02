Armie Hammer Posted a Video of His Pre-Oscars Massage and It's Turning Andy Cohen On

With the 90th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, the biggest stars in Hollywood are doing everything to make sure they’re perfectly primped and pampered for the red carpet. And Call Me by Your Name actor Armie Hammer is taking his pre-Oscars prep very seriously.

Hammer, whose film is one of nine nominated for Best Picture, has been giving fans a close look inside his red carpet-ready process on Instagram. While most stars book appointments with aestheticians for glow-boosting facials before hitting the red carpet, the actor, 31, has other priorities: getting his chest fascia scraped.

Last night, Hammer posted a video on Instagram of a massage therapist rubbing his chest quickly back-and-forth with an orange tool. He captioned the clip: “Pain is beauty…. #freethenipple #fasciascraping.”

While most fans were confused by the chest scraping beauty treatment, Watch What Happens Live! host Andy Cohen had some different feelings about the video which he shared in the comments on Hammer’s post. “This legit is turning me on,” Cohen wrote.

So what exactly is the painful-looking procedure? It looks to be a massage technique used in Chinese medicine called Gua Sha. Fascia is your body’s connective tissue surrounding muscles and organs, which can sometimes tense up to cause muscle aches and pain. Massaging the area with a tool — although painful — can relieve some of that tension and improve circulation.

But this wasn’t the only pre-Oscars beauty prep Hammer has been doing.

The actor continued his primping later that day at Lea Journo Salon in Beverly Hills to make sure his hair would look perfectly coiffed for the big day. “Oscars prep continues!” Hammer said in the video as he got his hair trimmed.

The 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be broadcast live on the ABC Television Network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.