Arielle Charnas of Something Navy Just Launched Something Really Chic at Nordstrom — Here’s What We’re Buying

Whether you know her for her stylish Instagram feed, her enviable wardrobe or her adorable daughter Ruby, you’ve likely come across Instagram style star Arielle Charnas of Something Navy in your hunt for fashion inspiration. With a million followers on Instagram, there’s no doubt that she influences women’s sartorial choices on a regular basis.

But the high-priced pieces that she often shows off aren’t always attainable to her followers. That’s why she’s now making it easier — and more affordable — to channel her looks, with a capsule collection that launches Monday morning at Nordstrom.

Layered necklace, skinny jeans with pearl detailing and chunky knits in 5 colors. 😍 #7days #tbxsomethingnavy #snxnordstrom @nordstrom A post shared by Arielle Noa Charnas (@somethingnavy) on Sep 18, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

Charnas teamed with Treasure & Bond to create a range of 30 pieces ranging from $49 to $199. The range includes chunky sweaters in bright colors, slouched boots, pearl-embellished jeans and even a faux shearling coat (the most expensive item at $199), and is reminiscent of the Charnas’ own personal everyday style.

RELATED PHOTOS: You Asked, We Found: Beyoncé’s Sunglasses, Jessica Alba’s Top and More

The Instagram star said on her story Friday that she designed the collection with intentions of creating more affordable pieces that are similar to looks her fans have loved in her photos.

“The Something Navy girl is shopping for trendy, high-quality pieces that are also chic and affordable,” Charnas said in a statement. “She’s a fun, smart, hardworking woman who wants to do it all and look good at the same time. My girl is the Nordstrom girl and I couldn’t have thought of a better retailer to collaborate with.”

Here, a few pieces we’re adding to our shopping carts as soon as the collection launches.

Crew neck sweater, $99

Navy bell-sleeve dress, $89

Off-shoulder sweater, $89

Shop the collection at nordstrom.com. And tell us: what’s your favorite piece?