Ariel Winter’s Latest Little Black Dress Is a Strapless Latex Mini

Ariel Winter‘s fashion choices have been known to turn heads on a red carpet — but her latest look may be her best yet.

The 19-year-old actress, who recently dyed her hair back to black to begin filming the new season of Modern Family after spending the summer as a redhead, attended Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing a strapless black latex dress.

Posing for photographers, Winter looked as confident as ever. She accessorized her LBD with a simple pair of red stiletto heels and minimal jewlrey.

And if critics have anything negative to say about her look, Winter surely won’t be afraid to shoot back at her haters — something she’s done often to scrutinizers of her wardrobe choices and personal life.

It’s something her on-screen brother Nolan Gould respects most about Winter.

“It’s really cool because I’ve known her since we were 10, so I’ve kind of seen her change and blossom so much,” Gould, who was also at Tuesday’s event, told PEOPLE in May.

Continued Gould, 18: “That’s true for all the kids, but especially for Ariel. In recent years, she’s been kind of this role model, this icon for self-image, and respecting your own beauty, and I think it’s great, the work she does, and I think it’s terrible all of the flack she gets on the Internet.”

He noted, “The funny thing is, she just doesn’t even need me there to support her, because she’s just so calm and confident, like has her own thing going on. I’m there for her, but she doesn’t even need me. She’s got it handled.”