Ariel Winter Shows a Lot of Skin in a Leotard and Sheer Skirt on the Red Carpet

As hard as it is to believe, Modern Family has been entertaining the masses for the past eight years and because of that we’ve all seen Ariel Winter transform before our very eyes from a lovable 11-year-old know-it-all into a full-grown, confident woman. And with her newly established adulthood has also come a markedly different approach to red carpet dressing consisting of a lot of sheer illusion panels, a lot of body hugging silhouettes and even more sparkle. Her latest ensemble was no exception, consisting of little more than a bodysuit covered up with a sheer skirt.

The actress attend the Vanity Fair and L’Oréal Paris “Toast to Young Hollywood” event in West Hollywood on Tuesday night, walking the red carpet in what most women who don’t boast Winter’s fearless levels of body confidence would consider perfect beach attire. Her ensemble consisted of a black one-piece with a criss-cross halter neckline and a cutout at her midriff, completed with what appears to be a sheer lace sarong knotted at her waist and a pair of stilettos.

Prior to showing up to the event, the actress teased her fans on Snapchat, posting one filtered photo with her eyes and lips blown out to huge proportions, over which she sassily wrote, “Got some surgery before tonight guys.”

In another snap, Ariel mysteriously wrote “Maybe I have long hair tonight…maybe I don’t…” as she gazes into the camera with the bunny filter over her face and the ears partially obscuring her hair. But whether she cuts her hair in a lob or wears it to her waist, shows up in the same outfit as Kylie Jenner or cosplays in a full-blown sexy Santa costume, one thing’s for sure, Winter is always full of sartorial surprises.

