Ariel Winter Trades in Christmas Pajamas for a Sexy Little Black Dress

Ariel Winter had a very cozy Christmas, donning onesie fleece pajamas while opening gifts with boyfriend Levi Meaden and her family (including dad Glenn Workman and sister Shannelle Gray).

But on Boxing Day, the 19-year-old Modern Family star slipped into something a little less comfortable: a strapless, short little black dress with coordinating black stiletto heels.

She was spotted Tuesday sporting the velvet LBD as she ran errands with Meaden, 30, in Los Angeles’ Studio City neighborhood. To give the black ensemble a pop of color, Winter carried a small pink purse with a long chain strap. Stud earrings added a touch of sparkle to the actress’ look.

On Instagram later, Winter posted a beauty shot of her look — thanking makeup artist Kip Zachary and hair stylist Sienree for “slaying today’s look.” She also gave a shout out to some of the beauty products she was wearing, including lashes by Mav lash extensions, lip gloss by Buxom Cosmetics, and foundation by Armani Beauty.

In November, Winter and Meaden — who live together — celebrated a milestone in their relationship: their first anniversary.

“Happy 1 year anniversary my love. I’m the luckiest girl in the entire world,” Winter wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for being the incredible man you are, and for making me the happiest I could’ve ever imagined. Here’s to many, many more. I love you.”

VM/BACKGRID

The post included two images: one of the love birds dolled up and gazing into each other’s eyes, and another of the duo passionately kissing in front of a scenic waterfall, with Winter’s legs wrapped around her beau.

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden Ariel Winter/Instagram

Meaden also shared a similar post, but added a third photo of the couple alongside his message.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year. We’ve had adventures. Gotten dolled up countless times. And travelled through 3 continents together. I never imagined I’d be this happy,” the actor wrote. “I love you more than anything! Happy anniversary Peanut Butter!!!!”

Meanwhile, the couple were cute as can be on Christmas, each sharing photos of their holiday celebration on social media.

One picture saw the pair sprawled out on couch in their Los Angeles home, trying to capture a photo with their three dogs who, like them, were also wearing matching PJs .

“Kids are a struggle y’all. But Merry Christmas from our little dysfunctional family to yours!!!” Winter wrote.

Merry Christmas 2017 ❤️ A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Dec 25, 2017 at 3:41pm PST

Other shots on both of their accounts offered a gallery of photos, including a sweet photo of the duo kissing in front of their Christmas tree on Christmas Eve.

“From Christmas Eve to Christmas Day!!!” Meaden wrote — the Christmas Eve photo showing him in a black suit with a white shirt and red tie, and Winter in a short red Santa-inspired dress. “Merry Christmas everyone and thanks to all who took part in our first Christmas!”