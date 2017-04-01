Ariel Winter Wears See-Through (and Skin-Tight) Mini-Dress to Smurfs: The Lost Village Premiere

Just when we thought we were wrapping our head’s around Ariel Winter‘s latest super-sexy look, she goes ahead and tops herself yet again!

The 19-year-old Modern Family star pulled out all the style stops on Saturday when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of Smurfs: The Lost Village in a number sure to steal the show.

She sported a skin-tight, patterned mini-dress that featured cut-outs at the sides and in the middle. She posed for photos alongside her costars Meghan Trainor, Joe Manganiello and Demi Lovato at the premiere.

#Smurfs #TheLostVillage #April7th 😘 Everyone go see it!!!!! I'm SmurfLily 😉 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Apr 1, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

She uploaded an Instagram photo of herself giving a sweet kiss to a Smurf at the premiere– in the number sexy enough to make the blue character blush red.

The skin-tight dress isn’t the only sexy look the teen has served this week.

RELATED STORY: Ariel Winter Shows a Lot of Leg in a Leotard and Sheer Skirt on the Red Carpet

On Friday, Winter declared that her “booty’s back in Cali” in an Instagram shot highlighting her bottom as she sported a white thong leotard.

WATCH: “Modern Family’s” Ariel Winter Talks Dressing as a ‘Curvy’ Woman for the Emmys

She recently spent time in China with her boyfriend Levi Meaden and friends, touring various cities throughout the country including Beijing and Shanghai.

In one shot from the trip, Winter wore a sheer top over a black bra with silk bottoms and thigh-high boots.

She gave a fierce expression as she held a cigar in her right hand.

“When in Beijing at a cigar bar …” the actress captioned the picture.

What do you think of Winter’s latest look? Sound off below!