Ariel Winter 'Switched Up' Her Emmys Dress: 'I Usually Do Cleavage and Not Legs'

Ariel Winter is an Emmy Awards vet. This year marks her eighth time hitting the red carpet in celebration of her hit sitcom, Modern Family. And in true Ariel Winter fashion, the actress wore a head-turning gown that definitely dropped some jaws on the red carpet.

After kicking off her Emmys weekend in lots of latex, Winter 19, stepped out in an equally bold look: a black beaded gown with a high neckline, double slits and a low back.

“I was just looking for something different. I loved it and thought it was a beautiful dress,” she told PEOPLE on the red carpet. “I usually do cleavage and not legs so I decided to switch it up!”

Winter attended the event alongside boyfriend, Levi Meaden, who just celebrated his 30th birthday.

The actress is known for defending her style and uses her platform as a place to promote body activism.

“If you want to wear a short skirt and show your body like I do, it doesn’t mean you’re a whore. And it doesn’t mean you’re not one,” Winter recently told The Hollywood Reporter. “People call me stupid because I post photos of my butt when the real thing is, I love my butt. I love butts! Why stifle yourself because other people can’t handle it?”

Watch the full episode of People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live, streaming now on PeopleTV. Go to People.com/peopletv, or download the app on your favorite streaming device.

For full Emmys coverage, click here.

The actress first hit the carpet at the Emmys for the first time at 11 years old, and explained defended her body transformation in the THR interview.

“The first season I was very thin, no breasts, no hips,” Winter said. “The next year, I had huge boobs and a butt.”

In 2016, Winter wore a sheer-paneled, glittering Yousef Al-Jasmi design with a thigh-high slit.

“I am a curvier girl, so have to pick things for my body,” she told the People/Entertainment Weekly Network on the red carpet at the time. “It is something really important for me — everybody’s bodies are beautiful.”

In 2015 the star wore a red, strapless, mermaid-style Romona Keveza gown, one month after opening up about her breast reduction surgery.

“I’m just excited to try on all the dresses! Now I can wear all styles of dresses and all styles of things,” she told Glamour. In 2014, the actress hit the carpet in a black crop top and striped full skirt combo by Black Halo Eve, and in 2013, she wore a goddess-like, pink, one-shoulder Lorena Sarbu dress.

For her 2012 appearance, she selected a custom Katharine Kidd design with a high-low hemline. In 2011, she wore a pale pink lace gown with a keyhole neckline and for her first appearance at only 11 years old, she made her debut in a strapless blue design with embroidery on the bodice and a ruffled skirt.



What do you think of Winter’s 2017 look? Share below!