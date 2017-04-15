Pretty in Pink! Ariel Winter Takes a Cue from Kylie Jenner and Gets Colorful for Coachella

Ariel Winter let her mane down at Coachella, debuting festive pink locks for the first weekend of the music festival on Friday.

She accessorized with a pale pink handkerchief and topped lips with a matte pink shade.

The 19-year-old Smurfs star even matched her Instagram shot to her long locks, posting a solo photo with pink neon signs captioning, “Thank you so much @hm ❤️❤️❤️Love the Coachella collection!!! #hmlovescoachella #hmpartner.”

Her festivities will continue on Saturday, when she’s rumored to hit an annual Coachella celebration hosted by Bootsy Bellows and sponsored by Chevrolet and PacSun. Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Joe Jonas are also rumored to attend.

RELATED: Every Can’t-Miss Celebrity Outfit at Coachella (From Crazy-Cool to Hotter Than the Desert)

Thank you so much @hm ❤️❤️❤️Love the Coachella collection!!! #hmlovescoachella #hmpartner A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

FROM COINAGE: The Real Cost of Going to Coachella

Celebrating the launch of Chevy’s first-ever, all-electric Bolt EV, guests will hang poolside while dancing to Lil Yachty and other yet-to-be-announced performances. PacSun will be highlighting their festival-inspired pop-up shop featuring their coveted custom denim jackets and other exclusive giveaways, and Coolhaus will be providing sweet treats.