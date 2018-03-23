Ariel Winter Trades in Sexy Mini Dresses for a More Old Hollywood Glam Look on the Red Carpet

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Ariel Winter has been very vocal about her style choices. She believes in wearing what she feels best in and doesn’t let any negative comments affect her confidence. In the past she’s favored denim short shorts, cropped tees and mini dresses, but lately, she’s been embarking on a new style phase. This week Winter stepped out in two very elegant gowns channeling Old Hollywood glamour.

The 20-year-old attended an event for her new film, The Last Movie Star, wearing a curve-hugging, glittering gold gown that nodded to 1940s style. She even completed the look with side-swept waves and a bold red lip for the ultimate retro throwback.

Earlier this week, Winter attended the premiere of Pacific Rim Uprising in another head-turning gown. She chose a fiery red one-shoulder dress with a daring thigh-high slit. She kept her hair long and sleek and accessorized with silver heels and sparkly drop earrings.

The actress has always been a big proponent of wearing outfits that make her feel good, even if it causes controversy on social media. When she wore a very glam mini dress to a Modern Family panel last year where her cast members wore much more causal outfits, she defended her outfit choice.

“Why TF does anyone care that I didn’t dress casual like everyone else for the panel? Why do I have to be like everyone else?” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“Why can’t people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want?” Ariel continued. “WEAR WHATEVER YOU WANT PEOPLE! As long as you feel good about yourself that’s what matters. I know I did. Don’t ever let anyone stifle who you are and how your express yourself. Rant over :)”