There are a few names that we can consistently count on for a major red carpet appearance, and there may be some new ones to add to that list very soon. It appears there’s a new roster of young fashionistas on the rise, making a trendsetting name for themselves beginning with a solid sartorial showing on the Screen Actors Guild Awards step and repeat on Sunday night.

By now, Ariel Winter is an old pro at getting glammed up for big events having had to attend various Hollywood function since the age of eleven, but lately the actress has really come into her own. The Modern Family star arrived at this year’s SAG Awards wearing a glittery gold illusion dress in an abstract tiger print with slashes of sheer paneling and a bold pop of orange lipstick. Winter also appears to be in high spirits having celebrated her 19th birthday earlier this weekend, saying on the red carpet of the celebration, “On Friday during the table read, they were so lovely and they sang happy birthday to me. It’s great to have such a great family around us [on the Modern Family cast].” Adding that afterwards, “I went out with 20 of my closest family and friends. We were out dancing and it was fun.”

Though Millie Bobby Brown is the newly minted face of Calvin Klein by Appointment, for tonight’s ceremony she opted for Giorgio Armani, matching the carpet she walked in on in a candy apple red column gown with a ruched neckline, lace cap sleeves, and a crimson rope belt knotted at her waist, all finished off with a delicate bejeweled Jennifer Behr headband.

The boys of Stranger Things are hardly red carpet slouches either. Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, and Noah Schnapp all wore risk-taking looks, opting for bow ties and brightly colored suits, like Finn’s turquoise Topman tuxedo and Noah’s blue velvet blazer. Caleb also went for something bold, a black and white pinstriped tux paired with black velvet loafers and no socks, while Gaten chose a keep it classic in a simple black suit.

Blackish‘s Yara Shahidi arrived in what’s already shaping up to be one of the bigger trends of the evening, wearing a brightly colored striped gown from Naeem Khan with intermittent sheer panels and carrying a navy oval crystal clutch by Onna Ehrlich. As Whitney Houston once so wisely crooned, “I believe the children are our future.”

