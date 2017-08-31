Ariel Winter Stepped Out in a Whole lot of Leather Despite the Los Angeles Heat Wave

While there will always be those style-obsessed individuals who studiously ignore the weather outside in favor of crafting their idyllic version of whatever ensemble strikes their fancy that day, celebrities seem to be particularly guilty of this particular type of climate-blind dressing. Of course, it helps when you spend most of your days exclusively inside of temperature-controlled environs, only stepping outside long enough to make sure a few choice paparazzi photos get snapped.

And while the KarJenners are some of the worst offenders, regularly wearing mink coats in summer and silk slips in the dead of winter, on Wednesday Ariel Winter gave them a run for their money in a whole lot of leather despite temperatures that exceeded 90 degrees.

RELATED PHOTOS: Ariel Winter Breaks Down Her 9 Most Controversial Outfits

The Modern Family star was spotted on Tuesday leaving BOA restaurant in Los Angeles, which is currently in the midst of a serious heatwave, after a date night with her boyfriend Levi Meaden. Winter gave a nod to the sweltering weather wearing her long hair pulled up into a ponytail, an olive green criss-crossed crop top, and a very short black mini skirt, the rest of her look, however, appeared to be in denial that we’re still very much in the midst of summer.

FROM PEN: Rose Byrne Reveals The ‘Rolls-Royce of Spanx’ She Wore to The Met Gala

The actress paired her seasonally appropriate attire with a sweat-inducing black leather jacket, thigh-high black leather boots, a black Céline bag and a glittering choker and earrings. She also enjoyed a post dinner treat in the form of a Ring Pop she wore on her pointer finger, holding a stack of one-dollar bills in her other hand. The perfect combination to handle whatever the evening might throw her way.

What do you think of Ariel’s latest look? Do you wear leather in the summer? Sound off below!