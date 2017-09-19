Ariel Winter Goes on Instagram 'Rant' About Her Clothing Critics: 'Screw Having to Look Appropriate'

Ariel Winter is never one to shy away from defending her outfit choices, celebrating her body and putting haters in their place. But sometimes, all that can get to a person, even one has strong and opinionated as Winter. So on Tuesday the Modern Family actress took a minute to share a rant on Instagram about the pressures of being photographed every time she steps outside.

#rant A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Sep 18, 2017 at 11:25pm PDT

“Sometimes I wish people would realize… I am not TRYING to be featured on Snapchat, I am not trying to be pap’d everywhere I go, I am literally just LIVING and unfortunately, I can’t do that without paparazzi following me around everyday,” she wrote on Instagram.

And that comes with the pressures of having to look good with each and every outing, which Winter does not believe in. “I’m not trying to show you my ass in shorts when I go the grocery store,” she said. “I’m trying to live my life. People wear shorts. People have wardrobe malfunction. No one is perfect.”

While other celebs go as far as working with a stylist for street style moments, Winter doesn’t believe in it. “I’m not a stylist! I don’t know what to wear everyday so I look ‘appropriate’ or ‘fashionable.’ Also, screw having to always look appropriate or fashion. For what? Society? Who gets to decide what is appropriate or fashionable????? I wear what I like and no one should fault me for that. I don’t want people to constantly see me in the news for going to dinner, or grocery shopping, or anything.”

Over Labor Day weekend, Winter was photographed by paparazzi grocery shopping with her boyfriend when someone snapped a photo of her short shorts exposing the lower area of her butt.

I literally do not try and show my ass when I wear shorts…my ass just eats them up and then I don't notice…awkward af — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) September 5, 2017

At the time she defended herself on Twitter writing: “I literally do not try and show my ass when I wear shorts,” she wrote. “My ass just eats them up and then I don’t notice…awkward af.”

On Sunday, the star went glam on the Emmys red carpet in a sexy double-slit gown, which exposed her legs.

“I was just looking for something different. I loved it and thought it was a beautiful dress,” she told PEOPLE on the red carpet. “I usually do cleavage and not legs so I decided to switch it up!”

