Ariel Winter Defends Wearing Her Full-on Glam Dress to Modern Family Screening in Fiery Statement

Ariel Winter has issued a statement defending the dress that she wore to Wednesday night’s Modern Family screening.

The 19-year-old actress took to social media on Thursday evening to release a fiery response to critics who questioned her wearing a full-on glam dress to the event.

“Why TF does anyone care that I didn’t dress casual like everyone else for the panel? Why do I have to be like everyone else?” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“Why can’t people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want?” Ariel continued. “WEAR WHATEVER YOU WANT PEOPLE!”

She concluded the statement: “As long as you feel good about yourself that’s what matters. I know I did. Don’t ever let anyone stifle who you are and how your express yourself. Rant over :)”

Ariel attended a screening of Modern Family‘s season eight finale at the Wolf Theatre in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday along with the rest of her cast mates.

But unlike her fellow costars, she decided to opt for a full-on glam outfit. For the occasion, the sitcom star chose a mini dress with a high neckline that balanced out the dress’s deep, plunging, inner-boob baring mesh cutout, cold-shoulder silhouette, and the two additional mesh inserts over both thighs, leaving a square loincloth-esque swath of fabric in-between.

The gilded dress also featured an ornately beaded pattern all over which she complimented with metallic gold stilettos, waist-length Cher hair and a natural, glowy beauty look.

While the men on the show, including Ty Burrell, Nolan Gould, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, all chose a variation of a straightforward khaki and button-down combo, costar Julie Bowen went for a simple green camisole while Sofia Vergara wore a navy calf-length sheath with white lace appliqués down the center and sides of the skirt.

Mi Familia Moderna😍😍😍 #academypanel

“Mi Familia Moderna😍😍😍 #academypanel,” Vergara captioned a photo of the group, which she shared to Instagram.