Ariel Winter Celebrates Christmas Early in a Blonde Wig and Barely There Santa Suit

As we discovered last week, celebrities love dressing up in sexy Santa suits. Over the past decade, the majority of pop stars have worn some sultry variation of the Christmas classic. And the latest star to give it her own stylish spin is Ariel Winter. She may not be a singer, but she certainly knows the key to a sexy Mr. Claus ensemble: plenty of white furry trim and a micro-mini hemline.

The 18-year-old shared an Instagram cuddling up to her rumored boyfriend Levi Meaden calling him “My Christmas” in her “man crush Monday” Christmas-themed post. The two wore playful cheery outfits with Meaden in a Santa cap with “naughty” written across the brim, and Winter in a super-short variation of Santa’s iconic red suit, which would definitely land her on the naughty list.

And as if that excitement isn’t enough she also debuted a new hair color with her risqué outfit — a bright blonde wig with face-framing bangs.

Over the weekend Winter wore another stop-and-stare outfit for a visit with Santa Claus at The Grove in L.A. She selected a flirty white dress featuring another short hem, plus flare sleeves and daringly low neckline. (Very “sexy Christmas pageant.”)

If these outfits don’t get you into the Christmas spirit, we don’t know what will.

