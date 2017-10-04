Ariel Winter Wears Butt Ripped Jeans, Continues to Live by Her Style Mantra 'Screw Having to Look Appropriate'

Ariel Winter often takes to social media to defend her clothing choices, because if there’s one thing the Modern Family star is not here for it’s anyone trying to shame the way she looks. (See some of her best responses to haters here). But the star also uses social media as a vehicle to show off the skin-baring trends she’s loving right now. And this time it’s the ever-polarizing, KarJenner-approved, butt-rip jeans.

Winter, 19, posed in a pair of double-rip, high-waisted denim jeans on Instagram Tuesday, teaming the look with a underboob-exposing, cropped white tank top and platform sneakers. (If you’re a fan of the trend, Re/Done has an entire “Ass Rip” collection you can shop.) The caption, a yellow warning sign emoji, was simple yet very telling.

Sure, Winter appears to be standing next to some type of construction site or set, but we’re guessing her yellow warning emoji is a message to her critics who often slam her outfit choices.

After photos surfaced of the actress wearing super-short cutoffs at the supermarket last month, Winter went on an Instagram rant which addressed body shamers directly and the pressures of being snapped by the paparazzi every time she leaves her house.

“I’m not trying to show you my ass in shorts when I go the grocery store,” she wrote. “I’m trying to live my life. People wear shorts. People have wardrobe malfunctions. No one is perfect.”

The star also maintained that she’s not dressing to meet anyone’s standards.

“I’m not a stylist! I don’t know what to wear everyday so I look ‘appropriate’ or ‘fashionable.’ Also, screw having to always look appropriate or fashionable. For what? Society? Who gets to decide what is appropriate or fashionable????? I wear what I like and no one should fault me for that,” she wrote. “I don’t want people to constantly see me in the news for going to dinner, or grocery shopping, or anything.”

What do you think of Winter’s latest look? Share below!