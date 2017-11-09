Ariel Winter Displays Abs in Undone Overalls Before Going Glam for a Red Carpet Date Night

Ariel Winter isn’t following anyone’s style guidelines but her own — and right now she’s loving skin-baring ensembles that flaunt her curves.

The Modern Family star stepped out on Wednesday to grab lunch in Los Angeles wearing an outfit that required a double take. She sported ripped white overalls that were unbuttoned to reveal a olive bustier and her bare midriff, paired with Timberland boots and sunglasses sitting atop her head.

We can’t blame the girl for showing off the results of her hard-hitting workouts, as recently documented on her social media.

The 19-year-old actress then covered up her abs in favor of showing off her cleavage for the LaPalme Magazine fall cover party.

Winter sported a low-cut black mini-dress with a lace-up detail that showed a glimpse of her stomach. She completed the look with pointed-toe black heels.

The event doubled as a date night with boyfriend Levi Meaden.

Sadly, Winter often finds herself defending her wardrobe choices. After photos recently surfaced of the actress wearing super-short cutoffs at the supermarket, she went on an Instagram rant which addressed body-shamers directly and claimed she simply had a wardrobe malfunction.

“I’m not trying to show you my a– in shorts when I go the grocery store,” she wrote. “I’m trying to live my life. People wear shorts. People have wardrobe malfunctions. No one is perfect.”

The star also maintained that she’s not dressing to meet anyone’s standards.

“I’m not a stylist! I don’t know what to wear everyday so I look ‘appropriate’ or ‘fashionable.’ Also, screw having to always look appropriate or fashionable. For what? Society? Who gets to decide what is appropriate or fashionable????? I wear what I like and no one should fault me for that,” she wrote. “I don’t want people to constantly see me in the news for going to dinner, or grocery shopping, or anything.”

