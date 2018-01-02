The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. Loves His Gray Hair: 'I'm Just Embracing It!'

The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendek Jr. was dubbed the “old” Bachelor after fans noticed his salt-and-pepper hair growing in after last appearing as a contestant on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette six years ago. But the 36-year-old former race-car driver doesn’t let a little gray bring him down, especially considering he started noticed white strands growing in as early as his 20s.

“I was actually already gray during Emily’s season… I was already gray!” Luyendyk Jr. told us for our 5 Questions video series (watch it above!). “And I started going gray in my early 20s, actually. So, yeah, I’m just embracing it, you know? Salt-and-pepper look, it’s like totally in.”

Based off of the responses on the faces of the 30 contestants vying for Luyendyk Jr.’s heart on last night’s premiere of The Bachelor, it seems like the ladies are already falling for his signature look.

“Blue and gray are my colors. Blue eyes, gray hair. It just kind of works with me I guess,” Luyendyk Jr. said.

When it comes to fashion, it won’t be the gorgeous glittery gowns the girls typically wear that are likely to catch this Bachelor’s eye.

“I think women look the best when they’re dressed down,” he said. “[I love them in] a good pair of leggings.”

Luyendyk Jr. said he’s going for a relaxed, go-with-the-flow look, too — mostly because he admits he didn’t have much of a chance to get ready.

“For me I was thrown into this last minute so I had no time to really work out or really prepare anything differently,” he said.

But there was one thing he did on the show that differed from his fellow Bachelors and Bachelorettes on past seasons. Luyendyk Jr. never turned down a chance to scarf down some food during his dates with the women.

Paul Hebert/ABC

“You will see that I ate during the dates. I ate a lot of food. And I was probably the only one that did that because I was always hungry,” he told us. “I just tried to eat when I could cause as the Bachelor you’re kinda go, go, go the entire time.”

Watch Arie explain more in the video above.