The Tiara Ariana Grande Wore to Promote Dangerous Woman Will Be Auctioned Off This Week

The bejeweled tiara Ariana Grande wore to promote her Dangerous Woman album goes up for auction this week.

In the publicity and social media photos promoting her third album, Grande wore a gold tiara covered in rhinestones posing before a mugshot letter board while wrapped in a fur stole, innocently glancing back over her shoulder. Now, that same crown is set to be auctioned off to the highest bidder by Nate D. Sanders Auctions. The opening bid is set at $5,000.

The brass crown features a number of large, handset rhinestones around the base and the spikes all along the peak, and was designed by Mary Collins of Vauje Jewelry from Saint Louis, Missouri. The headpiece also comes with a notarized certificate of authenticity as well as laminated photos of Ariana wearing the headpiece in the promotional imagery for the album. Bidding ends June 22nd.

It seems as if there is no philanthropic component to this private auction — which is not hosted by Grande or her team — despite the charitable example the singer set after her tour was the target of a terrorist attack (she planned a charity concert in honor of the victims, called and visited fans in the hospital and offered to pay for victims’ funeral costs).

However, hopefully whoever winds up winning this piece of music memorabilia will be inspired to do something as altruistic with their prize as Ariana would.

