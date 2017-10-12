All the Cool Girls Are Wearing This Print - Are You Brave Enough to Try It?

Let’s get groovy, baby! Rainbow flowers, butterflies, ’60s and ’70s inspired prints are having a major moment in fashion (all over again!) and celebs including Rita Ora, Margot Robbie and Miley Cyrus have been spotted rocking them on red carpets everywhere.

Rita Ora was seen out in N.Y.C. in a very ’70s inspired Etro tracksuit while Margot Robbie opted for a vintage rainbow butterfly-printed Versace gown at a special screening of Goodbye Christopher Robin. And leave it to Miley Cyrus to take her flower power to the next level in a psychedelic floral print dress at the premier of Thor: Ragnarok in L.A.

Pulling off one of these powerful prints is definitely daring, but if you’re brave enough we’ve gone ahead and found 5 of the coolest psychedelic printed styles to rock out in this fall. Keep scrolling to shop these daring looks!

