Urban Outfitters Wants You to Buy a $45 AOL T-Shirt

Nostalgia for the 1990s is getting pricier. Urban Outfitters is selling a t-shirt decorated with the classic AOL logo, reading ‘America Online’, on sale for $45, CNN reports.

The shirt is made by Altru Apparel, a company which has a commercial that reminds people of AOL’s dial up internet system. If you’re looking for that same “screechy modem” vibe without the cost, you can get a tee depicting AOL’s log-in screens for a mere $20.

It’s less controversial ground for Urban Outfitters than some of their past offerings, which have included a Kent State sweatshirt that appeared to have blood spatters on it and apparel that appears to glorify eating disorders.

Altru Apparel also makes clothes with Polaroid logos. While a lot of the references might go over the heads of younger consumers, nostalgia marketing is reportedly popular amongst millennials. Time to dig the floppy disks out – you could make a killing.