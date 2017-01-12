Style
What We're Buying from Anthropologie's Latest Blowout Sale
The store is offering an additional 40% off right now — and our credit cards are getting a lot of action
By PeopleStyle
MOULINETTE SOEURS LACE MAXI DRESS
Jillian Ruffo, Associate Beauty Editor: Because dressing for cold weather seems more difficult than ever this winter, I'm attempting to distract myself with my first summer-appropriate purchase of the year. And being that it can be dressed up or down, I have a feeling it's an item that I'll be getting a lot of wear out of as soon as temps rise above 60.
Buy It! Moulinette Soeurs Celestial Lace Maxi Dress, $119; anthropologie.com
STAR TRIO POSTS
Alex Apatoff, Deputy Style Director: I'll buy anything with a star motif, particularly if that thing is discounted so heavily it costs me less than lunch.
Buy It! Star Trio earrings, $11.97 on sale; anthropologie.com
CHALET LOUNGERS
Emily Kirkpatrick, Associate Style News Editor: Ask anyone I work with and they will confirm that I love a good pair of funky, wide-leg pants. I don't know what it is, but I could wear them every day, even though more often than not my feet get all tangled up in them and they end up making me fall embarrassingly in public. Regardless, this seems like an excellent pair to add to my ever-growing collection.
Buy It! Saturday/Sunday Chalet Loungers, $49.95; anthropologie.com
QUILTED CHAMBRAY BOMBER
Jackie Fields, Beauty Editor: My coat closet full of black wool is proof positive I am not equipped for N.Y.C.'s current "heat wave" (it's 60 degrees and sunny as I type) so I plan on snatching this jacket up as the perfect layering companion to my lighter sweaters.
Buy It! Quileted Chambray Bomber, $99.95 on sale; anthropologie.com
PAVE EARRING SET
Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: Truth be told, I rarely stray far from my simple crystal studs. The ones in this set are still my style, but the different pretty stones will give my earring game the colorful boost that it needs.
Buy It! Anthropologie Pave Earring Set, $29.95 on sale; anthropologie.com
LYDIA SWING DRESS
Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter: My LBD collection has been in constant rotation all winter long, so my wardrobe could certainly use something to liven it up. This printed, embellished, sparkly shift dress is just the thing to get me out of my boring LBD rut.
Buy It! Lydia swing dress, $129.95; anthropologie.com
NICO GOWN
Sarah Ball, Fashion Market Editor: I've been on the hunt for a long-sleeve flowy maxi dress that I can wear with heeled booties. The colors of this dress are perfect because they don't seem too summery, but I can totally wear this through the spring — and my favorite part is that that this maxi can be worn unbuttoned as a robe over jeans, which is going to be a huge trend this year!
Buy It! Nico gown, $99.95; anthropologie.com
PEARL COLLAR NECKLACE
Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: Some may say chokers are out for 2017, but I'm holding on tight to the trend. That's why I'm kicking off the year by adding this new style to my collection, which feels fresh thanks to the collar style and pearl accents.
Buy It! Pearl Choker Collar Necklace, $41.97 on sale; anthropologie.com
