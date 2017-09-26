Anthropologie's New Makeup Line Is 20% off Right Now: Here's What We're Buying

Flowy floral dresses, chunky sweaters and amazing bedding are just a few of the items Anthropologie is known for. But the boho clothing retailer is on a mission to make your beauty routine just as effortless as your wardrobe, thanks to a new exclusive makeup collection.

Anthropologie recently launched Albeit, a new, super simple line of 16 makeup products, ranging from lip balms to brushes. You’ll find pink and red cheek stains, gold-toned makeup brushes, and even a lip scrub — all of which are inspired by the “Art Deco style 1920s and ’30s,” and will have you looking polished without much effort.

The even better news? It’s all 20% off, so now would be a good time to restock your arsenal for fall without breaking the bank. Here, exactly what we’re adding to our shopping carts before the sale ends.

Cheek Sticks



A few dabs of these cheek tints will add just enough color to fake a natural flush.

Buy It! Albeit Cheek Sticks, $16 (originally $20); anthropologie.com

Tinted Moisturizer



Skip foundation — this tinted moisturizer provides light coverage to hydrate and smooth your skin’s tone.

Buy It! Albeit Tinted Moisturizer, $22.40 (originally $28); anthropologie.com

Tinted Lip Balm



Add a hint of color — and hydration — to your pout without committing to an opaque shade of lipstick.

Buy It! Albeit Nourishing Balm, $9.60 (originally $12); anthropologie.com

All-Over Makeup Brush



Choosing just one of these fluffy gold-toned makeup brushes is nearly impossible, but this fan-style brush covers all the bases.

Buy It! Albeit All Over Face Brush, $19.20 (originally $24); anthropologie.com

Contour Palette



Kim Kardashian West who? This 3-shade palette conquers all of your contouring needs.

Buy It! Albeit Contouring Palette, $27.20 (orignally $34); anthropologie.com

