After preemptively shutting down potential body shamers, Anne Hathaway is commanding the red carpet with confidence.

The 35-year-old actress, who revealed earlier this month she’s putting on weight as she prepares for a new role, stepped out at CinemaCon on Tuesday alongside her Ocean’s 8 costars Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Awkwafina.

Hathaway stood out in a sleeveless embellished gown by Bottega Veneta. The white dress, which fell to her mid-calf, was covered in colorful stud details. She finished off the look with sky-high, peep-toe heels, gold hoop earrings and a blowout, wearing her hair parted down the center and tucked behind her ears.

Anne Hathaway Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Awkwafina Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Sarah Paulson, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway and Mindy Kaling Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Hathaway shared a video of an intense workout routine to her Instagram page on April 5, in which she ran through bench presses, ab exercises, push-ups and more.

“I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well,” she captioned the post. “To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you. Peace xx.”

She also added a cheeky note that she wanted to set her workout video to the Queen song “Fat Bottomed Girls” — “but copyright said no,” she explained.

Hathaway previously spoke to PEOPLE about learning to appreciate her post-baby shape after welcoming 2-year-old son Jonathan.

“I think shape is an ongoing thing in everybody’s life,” she said in September 2016. “I’m not trying to recapture something that was. I’m going with what it is now.”

“Some things I guess are the same as they were, and other things are a little bit different. I’m just so proud of what the changes signify,” the star continued. “So, there’s no rush to do anything. I’m so happy being here.”