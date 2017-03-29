Anne de Paula Is the 2017 SI Swimsuit Model Search Winner!

The polls are closed and the votes have been counted! Drumroll, please…

Brazilian babe Anne de Paula is the official winner of the 2017 SI Swimsuit Model Search competition!

Sports Illustrated called de Paula in to their studios for what she thought was just an average interview on their live show, SI Now. But little did the model know, her whole world was about to change! The newly named SI Rookie broke down in tears as she read aloud off a teleprompter that she was in fact the winner, telling the hosts, “It means a lot to me coming from Brazil, it was so hard to leave my country and my parents know how hard it was to get here. It’s a dream come true and it’s the best birthday ever!”

As the winner of the 2017 SI Swimsuit Model Search competition, Anne becomes the first SI Swimsuit 2018 Rookie and is guaranteed a spot on the pages of the publication’s steamiest issue next Feburary.

What could be better? It also happens to be Anne’s birthday this week! Talk about the best present ever.

While it was a tight race as always, especially given the other gorgeous contestants, Hunter McGrady, Lisa-Marie Jaftha and McKenna Berkley who kept the race close with their ceaseless campaigning and undeniable passion for the brand, as always in the end it’s all up to the fans.

What do you think of SI’s latest swimsuit model? Sound off below!

This article originally appeared in Si.com