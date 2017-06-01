Annabelle Wallis Stylist Says Her Fittings Are Filled With Fun and Doughnuts

Annabelle Wallis may wear white-button downs and khaki cargo pants alongside Tom Cruise in her new film The Mummy, but on the red carpet, she’s high-fashion all the way.

The 32-year-old British actress, who is also dating Coldplay’s Chris Martin, teamed up with superstar celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart to craft her looks for the film’s worldwide press tour, and the lineup featured one head-turner after another. (At the same time, Stewart was also working on Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman press tour and Cannes jury member Jessica Chastain’s looks — whoa.)

“Annabelle has a great understanding and appreciation of fashion, combined with a supermodel’s figure,” Stewart tells PeopleStyle of Wallis’s style. “She is wearing what came naturally — a less classic, edgier vibe with lots of color!”

Together they went for “the overall package of lots of bold color with edge,” says Stewart, which resulted in a mix of orange Emilio Pucci, red Givenchy, sparkly pink Prada and more. How did she choose each design for each premiere? “She ended up wearing the looks she responded to the most,” Stewart says. “I really don’t have rules when it comes to color. We just need to try it and take it from there.”

The trying is their favorite part, as Stewart says their fittings are “fun and easy.” Plus, we eat lots of doughnuts to keep us going!”

See a breakdown of her amazing looks below.

EMILIO PUCCI FOR THE SYDNEY PREMIERE

“My rule of thumb is, if you can rock an orange sequin shimmery gown, rock it!” the stylist says of this shimmery Emilio Pucci single-sleeve gown featuring a prominent shoulder cutout. She paired the look with a pinned-back updo, Borgioni black diamond stud earrings and subtle makeup.

MIU MIU FOR THE TAIPEI PREMIERE

The actress chose a red bejeweled gown by Miu Miu for the Taipei premiere. A matching bold red lip and side-swept waves completed the look.

ANNABELLE! After #TheMummy premiere in Taipei @miumiu @cesarepaciotti @rachelgoodwinmakeup @mararoszak @annabellewallis A post shared by Elizabeth Stewart 🐯🎈🈹🍸 (@elizabethstewart1) on May 26, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

ALBERTA FERRETTI FOR MADRID PREMIERE

The star wore a one-shoulder Alberta Ferretti gown with bird motifs in gold embroidery, which she paired with a smoky eye look and updo.

DELPOZO FOR SPAIN PRESS DAY

An off-the-shoulder shimmery rainbow look, loose waves and soft makeup made a statement in Spain. The star called it “a delight of a dress.”

@annabellewallis @delpozo SPAIN! #TheMummy!! A post shared by Elizabeth Stewart 🐯🎈🈹🍸 (@elizabethstewart1) on May 30, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

GIVENCHY FOR THE MUMMY DAY CELEBRATION IN HOLLYWOOD

Stewart calls this head-to-toe orangey-red look “easy cool.”

PRADA FOR THE PARIS PREMIERE

A sparkly beaded coral gown — “accented with a deep neckline and all-over bronze detail,” the brand says — and soft waves made the Paris premiere especially elegant.

LOEWE FOR THE PREMIERE OF KING ARTHUR: LEGEND OF THE SWORD IN HOLLYWOOD

Wallis debuted her updated approach to fashion at the King Arthur premiere in Hollywood in a striped dress featuring a dragon in lace and balloon sleeves. “I was really happy about the Loewe look because it was an unusual and bold choice, and Annabelle felt no fear,” Stewart says. Giuseppe Zanotti strappy heels and Repossi jewels completed the look.

Tell us: Which of these looks is your favorite?