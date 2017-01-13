Wondering Why Everyone’s Partying at the Metropolitan Museum without You? The Answer Will Give You Even More FOMO

There’s been something very confusing happening on Instagram. Fixtures within the style community have been posting photos of themselves lounging around at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the past two days — and it’s not even May. If you started thinking your invitation to some new cool “the second Friday in January” black tie bash got lost in the mail, well, it probably did. Because they’re actually all gathered for something even cooler than the annual Met Gala: to be filmed for a cameo in the upcoming Ocean’s Eight, the all-female reboot to Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven trilogy.

Page Six reports that the Met Gala has been entirely re-created (down to place cards of actual attendees and extras dressed in high-fashion clothing) for a scene in the new film. Designers Alexander Wang and Zac Posen are said to be making a cameo, along with Vanity Fair‘s Derek Blasberg and Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder of Moda Operandi. And of course, Vogue editor-in-chief and the gala’s host Anna Wintour makes an appearance.

You can check out what’s going on behind the scenes from inside the museum in these envy-inducing below (which includes glimpses of the ballgown-wearing extras!).

You know that feeling of being just a tad over dressed? 🎩 A photo posted by Derek Blasberg (@derekblasberg) on Jan 12, 2017 at 2:01pm PST

Casual Friday #OceansEight A photo posted by Lauren Santo Domingo (@thelsd) on Jan 13, 2017 at 7:27am PST

Turn ons include: soft lighting, art books and electronic cigarettes 💡📚🚬 A photo posted by Derek Blasberg (@derekblasberg) on Jan 12, 2017 at 12:13pm PST

The film boasts a star-studded cast of award-winning female actresses, including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling and Rihanna, and is planned to have a “pretty similar tone” to the first heist films.

So considering how excited Wintour was for her cameo in last year’s Zoolander 2 (the Instagrams! the Vogue covers!), we could totally see Wintour having an extensive role in this film. Our best guesses? She thwarts the cast’s plan to steal all the diamonds off her guests at the gala. Or maybe her scene is a dramatic confrontation in which she denies Rihanna entry when she shows up looking like a janitor. We’ll take more guesses in the comments.

Jealous you didn’t get an invite to the faux Met Gala? Us too.