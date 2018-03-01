Anna Wintour's Daughter Jokes About Hope Hicks Resemblance After Hicks Resigns: 'Anyone Hiring?'

Hope Hicks may look familiar to you, and it’s not just because the former White House Communications Director (who resigned after refusing to answer questions during a meeting with the House Intelligence Committee) once modeled for a series of Gossip Girl spinoff books. It could be because she looks strikingly similar to Vogue‘s Anna Wintour’s 30-year-old daughter Bee Shaffer.

And Shaffer is well aware of their resemblance. After the news of Hope’s resignation broke on Wednesday, Shaffer posted a side-by-side photo of the two of them on Instagram, hilariously tagging the wrong name on each photo, and captioned the pic: “Anyone hiring?”

Anyone hiring? A post shared by beeshaffer (@beeshaffer) on Feb 28, 2018 at 5:58pm PST

Venturelli/WireImage; Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty

And just to really prove Shaffer’s point, here are a few more side-by-side photos of their uncanny resemblance.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Greg E. Mathieson Sr./REX/Shutterstock

Neilson Barnard/Getty; Drew Angerer/Getty

But Hicks may have one more fashion industry look-alike. Former InStyle editor-in-chief, Ariel Foxman, pointed out on Instagram stories that Hilary Rhoda could play a perfect Hicks. “Somebody pls cast @hilaryrhoda as #hopehicks in the movie version of this 2018 nightmare.”

Courtesy Ariel Foxman

The model reposted Foxman’s story on her own Instagram account writing, “Let’s do this.”