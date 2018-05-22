Anna Wintour's Daughter Bee Shaffer Enjoys a Glamorous Bachelorette Party in Mexico

Meghan Markle may finally be British royalty, but Bee Shaffer has always been fashion royalty. The 30-year-old daughter of Vogue‘s Anna Wintour was throwing off some of her own Markle Sparkle – tiara and all! – during her Mexico bachelorette bash this weekend.

While most people were busy obsessing over the royal wedding, Shaffer and a group of her closest friends, including actress Dianne Agron, Vogue editor Selby Drummond, W Magazine style director Sara Moonves (and daughter of CBS exec Leslie Moonves) and founder and CEO of Hill House Home, Nell Diamond, were celebrating her upcoming nuptials to Francesco Carrozzini at the exclusive Hotel Esencia in Tulum.

The best part? They all wore matching Juicy Couture bedazzled jumpsuits featuring with “RHOM” – short for “Real Housewives of Milan” – written on the back.

Bee Shaffer/Instagram

Drummond shared a photo of the bride-to-be wearing a white embellished string bikini on Instagram, writing, “@francescocarrozzini almost exclusively your problem.”

Shaffer and Carrozzini, the son of the late editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia, Franca Sozzani, are getting married this summer at Wintour’s Long Island estate, according to Page Six. The Vogue power couple’s nuptials is bound to result in some pretty unbelievable wedding guest attire – not to mention her dress, which is already Markle-level buzz-worthy.

While they both were raised by two of the most fashionable and influential woman in the industry, Shaffer and Carrozzini pursued slightly different career paths in the entertainment field.

Shaffer works as a segment producer at Late Night with Seth Meyers, while Carrozzini is a film director and photographer who has directed music videos for Beyoncé, A$AP Rocky and Nicki Minaj and worked on advertisements with a number of fashion brands including Roberto Cavalli, Ermenegildo Zegna and Salvatore Ferragamo.