Angelina Jolie on Overcoming Her Health Scare and Aging: 'There Is Nothing Else to Fear'

Angelina Jolie’s acting prowess and timeless red carpet looks continue to inspire new generations, but her roles as a mother and humanitarian are those she cherishes most — a passion she’s weaving into her latest venture as the face of Guerlain’s new scent, Mon Guerlain, by donating her entire salary to charity. And now, she’s opening up to Hello! about why she chose to get involved with the fragrance, and where she’s donating the money.

For a star with a résumé like Jolie’s, it’s a bit surprising that this is her first foray into the beauty world. But the actress shares that she wouldn’t just partner with any brand, and since Guerlain is a name that she’s been hearing since she was a young girl, it was a natural fit.

“It was a brand my mother loved, and that I knew from my childhood,” she shares. “It spoke to her, as it does to me, of beauty, history and quality. It’s the oldest perfume house in the world, from France, a country I love and feel to connected to and spend time in. As I talked to Guerlain about the artistry they devote to the making of the perfume and the way they work in communities, sourcing their ingredients, the pieces came together and I felt we were a match.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Buy It Now: Spring Finds Under $100

Of course, she did her research in order to make sure Guerlain’s standards met hers, ensuring that they use sustainable ingredients and are just as committed to the environment as she is. “I needed to be sure it was a scent I loved, or I would not encourage other women to buy it.”

And her other focus? Putting her income from the campaign into the right place: one of her own charities, which she started with children in mind.

“Its work is inspired by our children, and their connections to particular countries,” she explains. “We visit the projects together, and the foundation is growing with them. It is dedicated to education, health and the environment. It began 13 years with a TB program in Cambodia, which grew into a program in Ethiopia treating and rehabilitating children and teens with TB. In Namibia our major focus is on conservation and education, funding a wildlife sanctuary, animal rescue program, and healthcare and education for local communities.”

As for her own children, Jolie says that “the sound of Zahara’s laugh” is what makes her happy day-to-day, adding, “She is one of those people who laughs with her whole body. Completely open and full of joy.”

From Coinage: The Top 5 Most Expensive Movie Collectibles

Talking about the rest of her beauty routine, Jolie, 41, shares that it’s low maintenance — she simply relies on a bit of concealer to hide her dark circles — and aging isn’t something she’s worried about.

“Maybe because my last decade has included many health scares and a focus on raising children, I am simply happy to be healthy, and above all that the children are healthy. There is nothing else to fear. It makes life clear.”

So were does she see herself as years go on? “I imagine I will spend my days traveling from country to country to visit our children, who I expect will live around the world,” she says of the life she pictures 10 years down the road. “I think some will be interested in the international work I do, and I would love to partner with them as I continue. I imagine I will be less involved in film and be focused more on family and foreign affairs.”

What do you think of Jolie’s approach to beauty? Sound off below.