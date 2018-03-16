Angelina Jolie, 42, Says She 'Loves' Seeing Herself Get Older: 'It Means I'm Alive'

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Angelina Jolie doesn’t only embrace the aging process, she “loves” it. At 42, the activist, actor and director, says she welcomes signs of getting older, and she’s proud of the reflection she sees in the mirror.

“I look in the mirror and I see that I look like my mother, and that warms me,” Jolie tells InStyle in an interview to promote Guerlain’s new Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum Florale. “I also see myself aging, and I love it because it means I’m alive—I’m living and getting older. Don’t love having a random dark spot from a pregnancy, sure. I see my flaws. But what I see that I like isn’t about a structure or an appearance. It’s more that I see my family in my face. I see my age.”

Recently, Jolie has been stepping out sporting a simple winged eye liner look and a bold red lip, (her makeup artist Toni G tells PeopleStyle that her go-to shade is from Guerlain), which says she’s capable of doing herself, instead of always having to “depend” on a pro.

And if she’s not sporting a red lip, she says she plays up her eyes instead. “I do either dark eyes or red lips. I have very full, big features, so if I did everything, I’d look a bit like a clown. It’d be just… a lot.”

While the mother-of-six says she occasionally gets IPL skin treatments to remove dark spots that developed during pregnancy, she shares that she doesn’t have much more than “one second” to indulge in other beauty treatments, as much of her time is spent tending to her kids and her activism.

In September, Jolie opened up to People about her devotion to her children.

“We all have our difficult times, but as a mother you also have a responsibility first and foremost towards the kids,” the actress, who split from husband Brad Pitt in TK, shared. “They are going through their formative years and everything else comes second to that.”

For more from Jolie, head over to InStyle.