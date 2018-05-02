From her signature red lip to her famous leg at the Academy Awards, Angelina Jolie never fails to make a style statement. And the actress, director, and humanitarian recently about how she maintains her natural, seemingly flawless look — and who, exactly, helps her achieve it.

In an interview with Instyle, she revealed she’s loyally seen the same dermatologist since she was 11 years old, Dr. Rhonda Rand.

“It’s who my mother brought me to when I was little with my first scar,” Jolie explained. “To have somebody who is very encouraging of being as natural as possible has really helped me, I think.”

She even detailed one of the treatments Dr. Rand does on her skin. “When I got pregnant, I had darker areas [on my face] that got darker. So I do IPL [intense pulsed light] every once in a while.”

And now, for the first time, Dr. Rand is providing even more detail about Jolie’s skin routine, in an exclusive interview with Refinery29.

“She’s always been such a natural beauty, so she didn’t ever have to do much,” Dr. Rand says. “It was really just sunscreen, proper cleansing with a mild, gentle cleanser, antioxidants, and natural products.”

Dr. Rand says that Jolie has her mother’s “beautiful, olive skin” adding that she is very good about using sunscreen, but also “super careful about what she puts on her skin,” adding that “It’s really that sun protection that’s going to stop you from aging more than anything.”

For her part, Jolie says she “loves” seeing herself age. “I look in the mirror and I see that I look like my mother, and that warms me,” the star told InStyle. “I also see myself aging, and I love it because it means I’m alive—I’m living and getting older.”

Still, Jolie maintains a diligent skin routine. “She hydrates a lot and does a lot of good moisturizing,” Dr. Rand says. “When she travels, she takes a good skin regimen with her including alpha hydroxyls or antioxidants. She loves this product of mine, Dermbasics RR Perfection Cream. It’s a chemical-free antioxidant sunscreen and that’s a good thing to travel with.”

And when it comes to dermatalogic procedures, Dr. Rand is quick to say exactly what Jolie has — and hasn’t — done.

“She doesn’t have any kind of plastic look because she doesn’t do anything drastic – she doesn’t need it. She has really good genes and gets more and more beautiful with time.” Dr. Rand says she sometimes performs light laser resurfacing which “improves your skin and gives it a little bit of a glow.”

Jolie also skips makeup when she’s not working. “It’s probably another reason her skin looks so good,” Dr. Rand says. “I know her makeup artist is super careful about what she puts on her skin and takes good care of it when she’s working.”

Dr. Rand also gives some insight into her close relationship with the A-lister. “She’s such a lovely person and is always kind and thankful when I see her. I think we’ve stayed with this relationship so long because I never really talked about treating her.”

So, why now? “She came to me one day saying: ‘I’m so tired of people saying that I go to a place and I don’t – I only go to you. I want to set the record straight, I want people to know you.”