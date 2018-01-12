Angelina Jolie turned to one of her favorite designer labels for the Critics’ Choice Awards on Thursday.

The actress, 42, chose a custom Ralph & Russo gown for the 23rd annual show in Santa Monica, California, where her latest directorial project, First They Killed My Father, earned a nomination in the best foreign film category in which Diane Kruger’s In The Fade won.

Jolie’s pencil dress was asymmetrically draped with white silk crêpe and adorned with devoréd ostrich feathers on the bodice. She completed her look with a pair of diamond earrings and a dazzling ring from Neil Lane.

The star frequently wore Ralph & Russo during her press tour for the Netflix film, specifically during the Toronto International Film Festival in the fall.

The British label was also what Meghan Markle chose to wear for her engagement photos with Prince Harry! The bride-to-be wore the brand’s glamorous black dress with a sheer bodice adorned with leaf embellishments.

At Thursday’s show, Jolie and human rights activist Loung Ung were together again celebrating First They Killed My Father.

While promoting their film this fall, Jolie and Ung accompanied each other to many events, many of which the actress’ six children – Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne – often joined them on the red carpet as well as the movie’s stars Kimhak Mun and Sareum Srey Moch.

Based on Ung’s memoir, First They Killed My Father documents her experience as a young girl under the brutal rule of the Khmer Rouge. An estimated 1.7 million people died during the Khmer Rouge’s disastrous campaign to turn the country into an agrarian utopia.

The film is a passion project for Jolie, who said she was motivated to make the film by Maddox, who was born in Cambodia.

Ung, who has been friends with Jolie since 2001, previously told PEOPLE that there was a real “family feel” on set.

“I have watched the young people grow into really kind, empathetic, curious human beings,” Ung said. “Pax is a talented photographer and Maddox is so kind and generous. The cast kids, they all looked up to him as a big brother.”

Adding, “We all knew on set that this wasn’t just a movie Angelina was making, but this is also in some respect her story — her son’s story. And she takes that seriously … and so to make a film with somebody who truly loves this place, made the cast and crew, I think, allowed them to trust the experience.”