Angelina Jolie Now Has a $5 Million, 888-Carat Sapphire Necklace Named for Her: PHOTO

Long before every star and their mother had their own design gig, Angelina Jolie was ahead of the curve with her Style of Jolie collaboration with jeweler Robert Procop. Back in 2009 she and ex-husband Brad Pitt teamed up with the British designer (who created her engagement ring) for a line of serpent-themed jewelry, and in 2011, they made the partnership official with a collection named for the actress; Pitt even wore the designs to the Oscars. But this might be their most showstopping collaboration yet:

The jeweler just created a pendant necklace featuring the world’s largest black star sapphire (which is certified by the Gemological Institute of America) that clocks in at 888.88 carats. And if that wasn’t impressive enough, the pendant is situated on a necklace made up of 70 black star sapphires, which adds up to an additional 104.42 carats.

This one-of-a-kind piece is named the Star of Jolie (after the actress, of course), and will be showcased alongside other pieces from the Style of Jolie collection, a portion of the proceeds of which will be donated to Education Partnership for Children of Conflict.

If you’re wondering what 888 carats goes for these days, it retails at $5 million and is currently being showcased at the South Coast Plaza Saks Fifth Avenue store in Costa Mesa, California.

