Angelina Jolie Shines in a Silver Dress and Red Lipstick at the Hollywood Film Awards

Angelina Jolie knows a thing or two about gold. After all, she has two Academy Awards and three Golden Globes to her name, among a slew of other statuettes. But why go for the gold when silver looks oh so good?

The 42-year-old actress went full glam while attending the Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday. She donned a silver silk gown with velvet waist belt from Jenny Packham’s AW17 Catwalk Collection, accenting the look with a bold red lip and matching nails.

The mother of six wore her brunette hair in loose waves and accessorized with a stunning diamond necklace.

On Sunday, Jolie picked up the Hollywood Foreign Language Film Award with Loung Ung for their critically-acclaimed film First They Killed My Father. Jolie directed the movie and co-wrote the screenplay with Ung, whose gripping memoir the film is based upon.

“When the Khmer Rouge took over the country, they killed and tortured artists. The vast majority of them were slaughtered for their voices,” the actress said while accepting the accolade. “To be a Cambodian artist has not been easy. For all the regime did to destroy art and artists in Cambodia, they failed. This is for everyone back home in Cambodia, this is for them, they made this film.”