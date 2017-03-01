WATCH: Angelina Jolie Stars in Intimate Video for Guerlain's Latest Fragrance

Angelina Jolie is back in front of the camera — and not just for her new film, First They Killed My Father. After being named the face of Guerlain’s latest fragrance, Mon Guerlain, the actress and humanitarian is starring in a just-released campaign video for the perfume.

Guerlain released the “Notes of a Woman” teaser (below) on Twitter, describing it as “the story of the fragrance creation that embodies modern femininity.”

In the preview clip, Jolie, 41, goes through a series of emotions as she dances through a vineyard and paces around her room in what looks to be a mansion on the French countryside. She’s also seen rehearsing lines and getting ready for an event. In the end, she spritzes on her Mon Guerlain and heads down a winding staircase in an elegant black lace dress.

“Notes of a Woman“: the story of the fragrance creation that embodies modern femininity. #MonGuerlain pic.twitter.com/vojGu52ZJA — Guerlain (@Guerlain) February 27, 2017

And like the many projects that Jolie involves herself in, there’s a charitable aspect to her role as the face of the fragrance. A representative from Guerlain tells PeopleStyle that the actress will be donating her entire salary from the beauty gig to one of her own charities.

The fragrance is available now for $66 on sephora.com.

What do you think of Jolie’s perfume ad? Sound off in the comments below.